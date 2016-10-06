Breaking News

    Mike Pence on defending Trump's statements

Mike Pence talks about defending Donald Trump's controversial statements about Muslims, immigrants and women.
Source: CNN

Mike Pence talks about defending Donald Trump's controversial statements about Muslims, immigrants and women.
