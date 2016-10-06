Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump nh town hall not debate prep hurricane matthew bts_00002002
donald trump nh town hall not debate prep hurricane matthew bts_00002002

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump: Town hall 'has nothing to do' with debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump: Town hall 'has nothing to do' with debate

At an invite-only town hall in New Hampshire, Donald Trump insists the event is not "practice" for Sunday's debate shortly before commenting on Hurricane Matthew.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump: Town hall 'has nothing to do' with debate

At an invite-only town hall in New Hampshire, Donald Trump insists the event is not "practice" for Sunday's debate shortly before commenting on Hurricane Matthew.
Source: CNN