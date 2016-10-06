Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

1936: Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882 - 1945) the 32nd President of the United States from 1933-45. A Democrat, he led his country through the depression of the 1930's and World War II, and was elected for an unprecedented fourth term of office in 1944. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
1936: Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882 - 1945) the 32nd President of the United States from 1933-45. A Democrat, he led his country through the depression of the 1930's and World War II, and was elected for an unprecedented fourth term of office in 1944. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    What if FDR had lived through his fourth term?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What if FDR had lived through his fourth term?

Would FDR have dropped the atomic bomb? Would McCarthyism have been allowed to thrive? Yale Historian Beverly Gage ponders what might have happened if FDR had lived.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

What if FDR had lived through his fourth term?

Would FDR have dropped the atomic bomb? Would McCarthyism have been allowed to thrive? Yale Historian Beverly Gage ponders what might have happened if FDR had lived.
Source: CNN