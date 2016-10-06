Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
What if FDR had lived through his fourth term?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
What if FDR had lived through his fourth term?
Would FDR have dropped the atomic bomb? Would McCarthyism have been allowed to thrive? Yale Historian Beverly Gage ponders what might have happened if FDR had lived.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (12 Videos)
What if FDR had lived through his fourth term?
Barbara Corcoran: A woman should 'think like a man'
See Netflix's 'Gilmore Girls' coffee shop takeover
Nick Cannon gets political
iPhone 7 vs. Galaxy S7: The underwater challenge
Did Pence really bring jobs back to Indiana?
How Trump could have avoided taxes on $916 million
Trump's rocky 1990s business dealings
How I hid art in 'Melrose Place'
Toyota creates a mini robot companion
What Trump has in common with 44% of Americans
Daymond John: I've been stopped-and-frisked 20 times
Well Fargo illegally seized soldier's car
See More
What if FDR had lived through his fourth term?
Would FDR have dropped the atomic bomb? Would McCarthyism have been allowed to thrive? Yale Historian Beverly Gage ponders what might have happened if FDR had lived.
Source: CNN