Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    What if the Cuban Missile Crisis led to war?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What if the Cuban Missile Crisis led to war?

Would nuclear catastrophe have ensued? Would JFK lived? Cold War historian Timothy Naftali explores what might have happened if the Cuban Missile Crisis had led to war.
Source: CNN

The counterfactual files (6 Videos)

See More

What if the Cuban Missile Crisis led to war?

Would nuclear catastrophe have ensued? Would JFK lived? Cold War historian Timothy Naftali explores what might have happened if the Cuban Missile Crisis had led to war.
Source: CNN