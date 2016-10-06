Breaking News

14th April 1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinating President Abraham at the Ford Theatre, Washington DC. From an edition of Harper's Weekly. Printed by Currier & Ives. Original Artwork: Printed by Currier & Ives. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)
    What if Abraham Lincoln had lived?

Might the Civil Rights movement emerged decades sooner? Lincoln historian Harold Holzer offers his thoughts on what might have happened if Abraham Lincoln had lived.
