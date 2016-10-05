Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

wh briefing earnest israel west bank settlement plan bts_00001313
wh briefing earnest israel west bank settlement plan bts_00001313

    JUST WATCHED

    WH: Israeli settlement plan undermines pursuit of peace

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH: Israeli settlement plan undermines pursuit of peace

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest comments on Israel's plan to build new housing developments in the West Bank.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

WH: Israeli settlement plan undermines pursuit of peace

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest comments on Israel's plan to build new housing developments in the West Bank.
Source: CNN