Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The contentious vice presidential debate in 90 seconds

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The contentious vice presidential debate in 90 seconds

The key moments from the only vice presidential debate between Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine.
Source: CNN

2016 Vice Presidential Debate (25 Videos)

See More

The contentious vice presidential debate in 90 seconds

The key moments from the only vice presidential debate between Governor Mike Pence and Senator Tim Kaine.
Source: CNN