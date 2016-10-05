Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

vice presidential debate reality check clinton foundation sciutto sot_00000521
vice presidential debate reality check clinton foundation sciutto sot_00000521

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton Foundation got money from foreign governments?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton Foundation got money from foreign governments?

During the vice presidential debate Mike Pence said the Clinton Foundation accepted donations from foreign governments while Clinton was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. CNN's Jim Sciutto checks the claim.
Source: CNN

2016 Vice Presidential Debate (22 Videos)

See More

Clinton Foundation got money from foreign governments?

During the vice presidential debate Mike Pence said the Clinton Foundation accepted donations from foreign governments while Clinton was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. CNN's Jim Sciutto checks the claim.
Source: CNN