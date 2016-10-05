Breaking News

Tim Kaine (L) listens as Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence (R) speaks during the Vice Presidential Debate at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia.
    Mike Pence calls for safe zones in Syria

Mike Pence calls for safe zones in Syria

During the vice presidential debate, Mike Pence says the US should establish safe zones in Syria and be prepared to use military force to strike military targets.
