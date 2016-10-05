Breaking News
A full minute of Kaine and Pence talking over each other
A full minute of Kaine and Pence talking over each other
There was a lot of crosstalk during the VP debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence.
Source: CNN
2016 Vice Presidential Debate (25 Videos)
A full minute of Kaine and Pence talking over each other
Poll: Mike Pence wins VP debate
Mike Pence: Putin a 'small and bullying leader'
Kaine on 'deplorables:' Clinton apologized
Pence: 'Did you work on that one a long time?'
Tim Kaine: Donald Trump needs to meet 'Nixon standard'
Tim Kaine attacks Trump's 'insult-driven' campaign
Pence: Trump used tax code the way it should be used
Tim Kaine: Donald Trump always puts himself first
Mike Pence calls Longwood University 'Norwood'
Pence to Kaine: You would know about campaign insults
Best moments from VP debates
In VP debate town, some folks don't like their choices
Meet Indiana Gov. Mike Pence
Who is Tim Kaine?
Trump and Pence have very different styles
Do voters recognize the vice presidential candidates?
Running in 2016, remembering 1988
What Mike Pence thinks vs. What Donald Trump says
The contentious vice presidential debate in 90 seconds
Pence: You whipped out that Mexican thing again
Pence: We'd never punish women for getting an abortion
The highs and lows of the vice presidential debate
Eric Trump: We absolutely paid federal income tax
Reality check: Kaine claims Trump, Pence praised Putin
