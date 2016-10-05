Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Nevada rally
Donald Trump Nevada rally

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump praises Pence, takes credit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump praises Pence, takes credit

Donald Trump applauded his running mate Mike Pence following the vice presidential debate and also looked to take some credit for Pence's well-received performance.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump praises Pence, takes credit

The Lead

Donald Trump applauded his running mate Mike Pence following the vice presidential debate and also looked to take some credit for Pence's well-received performance.
Source: CNN