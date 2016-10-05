Breaking News

An engraved illustration of The Burr?Hamilton duel, this was a duel between two prominent American politicians, the former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton and sitting Vice President Aaron Burr, on July 11 1804 (Photo by Kean Collection/Getty Images)
    What if Alexander Hamilton had lived?

Would slavery have been abolished decades sooner? Could the Civil War have been avoided? Historian Thomas Fleming looks at what might have happened if Hamilton had lived.
Source: CNN

