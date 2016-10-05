Breaking News

chris collins tim kaine unhinged vp debate newday

    Rep. Chris Collins: 'Kaine looked unhinged' in debate

Republican Rep. Chris Collins slams Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine for his debate performance.
Source: CNN

