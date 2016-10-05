Bill Clinton: I support Obamacare but it has problems
At a voter registration breakfast in Ohio, Bill Clinton took a few minutes to talk about Obamacare. He reaffirmed his support of the healthcare plan and praised President Obama for dealing with the economic recovery after the crash.
