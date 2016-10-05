Breaking News

    Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'did a world of good'

Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'did a world of good'

Bill Clinton criticized President Obama's signature policy reform, calling Obamacare "the craziest thing in the world." But one day later, he tried to clean up his criticism.
