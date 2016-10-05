Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'did a world of good'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'did a world of good'
Bill Clinton criticized President Obama's signature policy reform, calling Obamacare "the craziest thing in the world." But one day later, he tried to clean up his criticism.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (12 Videos)
Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'did a world of good'
Nick Cannon gets political
iPhone 7 vs. Galaxy S7: The underwater challenge
Did Pence really bring jobs back to Indiana?
How Trump could have avoided taxes on $916 million
How I hid art in 'Melrose Place'
Toyota creates a mini robot companion
What Trump has in common with 44% of Americans
Daymond John: I've been stopped-and-frisked 20 times
Well Fargo illegally seized soldier's car
Mark Cuban: My players can join anthem protest
Mercedes creates a new line of electric vehicles
For-profit colleges explained
See More
Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'did a world of good'
Bill Clinton criticized President Obama's signature policy reform, calling Obamacare "the craziest thing in the world." But one day later, he tried to clean up his criticism.
Source: CNN