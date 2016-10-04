Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tim Kaine: Donald Trump always puts himself first

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tim Kaine: Donald Trump always puts himself first

During the vice presidential debate, Tim Kaine said Hillary Clinton always puts others first while Donald Trump always puts himself first.
Source: CNN

2016 Vice Presidential Debate (17 Videos)

See More

Tim Kaine: Donald Trump always puts himself first

During the vice presidential debate, Tim Kaine said Hillary Clinton always puts others first while Donald Trump always puts himself first.
Source: CNN