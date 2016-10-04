Tim Kaine: Donald Trump needs to meet 'Nixon standard'
During the vice presidential debate, while discussing tax returns, Tim Kaine said that Donald Trump needs to at least meet the "Nixon standard" and told the moderator they were having fun after she asked them not to speak over each other.
Tim Kaine: Donald Trump needs to meet 'Nixon standard'
During the vice presidential debate, while discussing tax returns, Tim Kaine said that Donald Trump needs to at least meet the "Nixon standard" and told the moderator they were having fun after she asked them not to speak over each other.