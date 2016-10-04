Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Best moments from VP debates
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Best moments from VP debates
Take a look at some of the most memorable moments from past vice presidential debates.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (12 Videos)
Best moments from VP debates
How Trump could have avoided taxes on $916 million
Emily Blunt: Suburban bliss isn't always what it seems
How I hid art in 'Melrose Place'
Travel to the edge of space in a balloon
A surfing paradise...in the mountains?
Aleppo through a 7-year-old's eyes
Ferrari reveals its fastest convertible
Toddler mimics Irish dancer
Missing NASA spacecraft found after 2 years
Iran: New drone copies a captured US drone
Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint
What Venezuela's bad economy means for dogs
See More
Best moments from VP debates
Take a look at some of the most memorable moments from past vice presidential debates.
Source: CNN