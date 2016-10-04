Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mike Pence and Tim Kaine arrive for the vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, on October 4, 2016.
Mike Pence and Tim Kaine arrive for the vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, on October 4, 2016.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pence: We'd never punish women for getting an abortion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pence: We'd never punish women for getting an abortion

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence spar over Donald Trump's past comments about punishing women who have had an abortion.
Source: CNN

2016 Vice Presidential Debate (22 Videos)

See More

Pence: We'd never punish women for getting an abortion

Tim Kaine and Mike Pence spar over Donald Trump's past comments about punishing women who have had an abortion.
Source: CNN