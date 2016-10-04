Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

biden cuomo intv 1
biden cuomo intv 1

    JUST WATCHED

    Biden slams Trump's 'profound ignorance' of PTSD

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Biden slams Trump's 'profound ignorance' of PTSD

Vice President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with CNN in which he addressed Trump's controversial comments on PTSD in the military.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Biden slams Trump's 'profound ignorance' of PTSD

New Day

Vice President Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with CNN in which he addressed Trump's controversial comments on PTSD in the military.
Source: CNN