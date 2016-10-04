Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Johnson
Johnson

    JUST WATCHED

    Gary Johnson explains recent gaffes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gary Johnson explains recent gaffes

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson explains his recent foreign policy gaffes and why they should not matter.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Gary Johnson explains recent gaffes

New Day

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson explains his recent foreign policy gaffes and why they should not matter.
Source: CNN