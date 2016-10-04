Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton

    JUST WATCHED

    Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'craziest thing in the world'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'craziest thing in the world'

Bill Clinton criticized President Obama's signature policy reform while on the stump for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Bill Clinton: Obamacare 'craziest thing in the world'

Bill Clinton criticized President Obama's signature policy reform while on the stump for his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN