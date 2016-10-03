Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

trump 1995 tax docs cristina alesci pkg_00021305
trump 1995 tax docs cristina alesci pkg_00021305

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump campaign grapples with tax bombshell

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump campaign grapples with tax bombshell

Donald Trump's campaign is grappling with the fallout of a New York Times report that revealed he may have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump campaign grapples with tax bombshell

New Day

Donald Trump's campaign is grappling with the fallout of a New York Times report that revealed he may have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.
Source: CNN