Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Giuliani Trump better woman white house nr_00001721
Giuliani Trump better woman white house nr_00001721

    JUST WATCHED

    Giuliani: Trump is better than a woman in White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Giuliani: Trump is better than a woman in White House

Donald Trump surrogate Rudolph Giuliani suggested the GOP presidential nominee is a better fit for the White House "than a woman."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (19 Videos)

See More

Giuliani: Trump is better than a woman in White House

Newsroom

Donald Trump surrogate Rudolph Giuliani suggested the GOP presidential nominee is a better fit for the White House "than a woman."
Source: CNN