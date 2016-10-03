Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump ptsd virginia herndon town hall sot_00001816
donald trump ptsd virginia herndon town hall sot_00001816

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Vets who commit suicide 'can't handle it'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Vets who commit suicide 'can't handle it'

Donald Trump suggested that American soldiers and veterans who commit suicide do so because they can't handle the post-traumatic stress of war.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (19 Videos)

See More

Trump: Vets who commit suicide 'can't handle it'

Donald Trump suggested that American soldiers and veterans who commit suicide do so because they can't handle the post-traumatic stress of war.
Source: CNN