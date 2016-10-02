Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
'SNL' spoofs Trump children in 'Family Feud' sketch
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
'SNL' spoofs Trump children in 'Family Feud' sketch
Saturday Night Live poked fun at the children of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the first episode it its 42nd season.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (19 Videos)
'SNL' spoofs Trump children in 'Family Feud' sketch
What are the world's best airlines?
Most dangerous job in the world?
Sounds of Lagos: You can hear the hustle
In this cavern there are bats, secrets, and a zip line
Cambodia's amazing ancient temples
VistaJet isn't for the 1%. It's for the 0.001%
Experience China's stunning karst landscape
This castle was shipped across the world ... for love
Preserving America's national mammal
This pool looks like you're swimming in midair
Future of flying, with X-ray vision
The quietest town in America
A visual tour of Hong Kong's beautiful places
Humpback whales could be the superheroes of the ocean
This futuristic jet engine is very real
Divers dwarfed by massive creature
Skytyping, wing walking and other aerial feats
Building sand castles for a living
This is the closest you'll get to Mars on Earth
See More
'SNL' spoofs Trump children in 'Family Feud' sketch
New Day
Saturday Night Live poked fun at the children of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the first episode it its 42nd season.
Source: CNN