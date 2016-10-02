Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump speaks to a large group of supporters at a Florida airport hanger the day after his first debate with Hillary Clinton on September 27, 2016 in Melbourne, Florida.
Donald Trump speaks to a large group of supporters at a Florida airport hanger the day after his first debate with Hillary Clinton on September 27, 2016 in Melbourne, Florida.

    JUST WATCHED

    NYT: Leaked Trump docs show losses of $916 million

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NYT: Leaked Trump docs show losses of $916 million

The New York Times reports that Donald Trump could have avoided paying taxes for 18 years. CNN Money's Cristina Alesci explains.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

NYT: Leaked Trump docs show losses of $916 million

The New York Times reports that Donald Trump could have avoided paying taxes for 18 years. CNN Money's Cristina Alesci explains.
Source: CNN