Clinton: My worries different than black grandmothers

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stands with Zianna Oliphant, age 9, while speaking during a Sunday service at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina on October 2.
Hillary Clinton told a black congregation that her own grandchildren will never feel the fear that many African-American children do because they are white and privileged.
Source: CNN

