Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

fact check 4 trump whoppers jake tapper origwx jh_00001919
fact check 4 trump whoppers jake tapper origwx jh_00001919

    JUST WATCHED

    4 Trump whoppers from a single stump speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

4 Trump whoppers from a single stump speech

Jake Tapper and Factcheck.org didn't have to look beyond a recent stump speech that Donald Trump gave in Fort Myers, Florida for plenty of things to check.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

4 Trump whoppers from a single stump speech

Jake Tapper and Factcheck.org didn't have to look beyond a recent stump speech that Donald Trump gave in Fort Myers, Florida for plenty of things to check.
Source: CNN