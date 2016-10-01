Leaked audio reveals Clinton's opinion of Sander's fans
Hillary Clinton expressed sympathy earlier this year for Bernie Sanders supporters who "are living in their parents' basement" who were attracted to his "false promise" because they are "children of the Great Recession." CNN's Dan Merica discusses the comments.
