Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Howard Stern: Trump supported Iraq invasion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Howard Stern: Trump supported Iraq invasion

Speaking on his radio show, Howard Stern confirmed Wednesday that Donald Trump expressed support for the invasion of Iraq in 2002.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Howard Stern: Trump supported Iraq invasion

Speaking on his radio show, Howard Stern confirmed Wednesday that Donald Trump expressed support for the invasion of Iraq in 2002.
Source: CNN