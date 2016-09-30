Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton Coral Springs, Florida
Hillary Clinton Coral Springs, Florida

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: Who gets up at 3am for a Twitter attack?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: Who gets up at 3am for a Twitter attack?

Hillary Clinton was speaking in Coral Springs, Florida, when she criticized Donald Trump for bullying a former Miss Universe, but "choking" when he met the President of Mexico.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Clinton: Who gets up at 3am for a Twitter attack?

The Lead

Hillary Clinton was speaking in Coral Springs, Florida, when she criticized Donald Trump for bullying a former Miss Universe, but "choking" when he met the President of Mexico.
Source: CNN