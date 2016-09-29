Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

presidential town hall obama veteran suicides sot_00011421
presidential town hall obama veteran suicides sot_00011421

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: We are working to decrease veteran suicides

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: We are working to decrease veteran suicides

With tears in her eyes and holding her microphone with a shaky hand, Amanda Souza told President Barack Obama about her husband who committed suicide after not treating PTSD caused by his deployment.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Obama: We are working to decrease veteran suicides

With tears in her eyes and holding her microphone with a shaky hand, Amanda Souza told President Barack Obama about her husband who committed suicide after not treating PTSD caused by his deployment.
Source: CNN