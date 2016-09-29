Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

president obama town hall radical islam sot_00012020
president obama town hall radical islam sot_00012020

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Why I won't say 'Islamic terrorism'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: Why I won't say 'Islamic terrorism'

President Barack Obama was asked by a Gold Star mother why he refuses to say "Islamic" terrorism. He said he doesn't want to associate the religion of Islam with people who are "murderers."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Obama: Why I won't say 'Islamic terrorism'

President Barack Obama was asked by a Gold Star mother why he refuses to say "Islamic" terrorism. He said he doesn't want to associate the religion of Islam with people who are "murderers."
Source: CNN