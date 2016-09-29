Obama discusses Kaepernick's anthem protest

Breaking News

President Barack Obama said at a CNN presidential town hall Wednesday that he respected Colin Kaepernick's decision not to stand during the national anthem.
President Barack Obama said at a CNN presidential town hall Wednesday that he respected Colin Kaepernick's decision not to stand during the national anthem.
