Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

president obama olympic team sot_00000000
president obama olympic team sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama: Team USA's diversity is what makes it great

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama: Team USA's diversity is what makes it great

President Obama speaks during Team USA's visit to the White House.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Obama: Team USA's diversity is what makes it great

President Obama speaks during Team USA's visit to the White House.
Source: CNN