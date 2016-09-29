Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The CNN camper is making its way across America.
The CNN camper is making its way across America.

    JUST WATCHED

    #MYVOTE, camper hits the road for the listening tour

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

#MYVOTE, camper hits the road for the listening tour

With election day around the corner, CNN Politics is taking a trip across the country. But, we're not following the candidates, we want to hear from you, the people. Join Chris Moody and Vanessa Yurkevich as they visit places where campaigns and political reporters don't always go.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

#MYVOTE, camper hits the road for the listening tour

With election day around the corner, CNN Politics is taking a trip across the country. But, we're not following the candidates, we want to hear from you, the people. Join Chris Moody and Vanessa Yurkevich as they visit places where campaigns and political reporters don't always go.
Source: CNN