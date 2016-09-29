Breaking News

Donald Trump walks on stage at a rally on September 28, 2016 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump has been campaigning today in Iowa, Wisconsin and Chicago.
    Newsweek: Trump violated Cuba embargo

Newsweek writer Kurt Eichenwald says Donald Trump sought to invest in Cuba in the late 1990's, raising the possibility that the GOP presidential nominee violated US law.
