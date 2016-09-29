Christie may be considered to lead Trump debate prep
Some of Donald Trump's advisers are discussing an overhaul in how he prepares for his second face-off with Hillary Clinton, and one option being floated internally is asking Chris Christie to take a leading role to get the Republican nominee ready. CNN's Dana Bash reports.
