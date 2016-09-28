Breaking News

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shake hands at the first presidential debate on September 26, 2016, in Hempstead, New York.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shake hands at the first presidential debate on September 26, 2016, in Hempstead, New York.

    Clinton: Trump called climate change a Chinese hoax

Clinton: Trump called climate change a Chinese hoax

During the first presidential debate, Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump thinks global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.
Source: CNN

