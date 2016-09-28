Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

michelle obama clinton campaign anti-trump lines sot_00000823
michelle obama clinton campaign anti-trump lines sot_00000823

    JUST WATCHED

    Michelle Obama: We need an adult in the White House

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Michelle Obama: We need an adult in the White House

Michelle Obama criticizes Hillary Clinton's opponent Donald Trump while campaigning for Clinton in Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Michelle Obama: We need an adult in the White House

Michelle Obama criticizes Hillary Clinton's opponent Donald Trump while campaigning for Clinton in Pennsylvania.
Source: CNN