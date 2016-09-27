Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump (L) speaks as Hillary Clinton (R) listens during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York.
Donald Trump (L) speaks as Hillary Clinton (R) listens during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York.

    JUST WATCHED

    Poll: Clinton wins first debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Poll: Clinton wins first debate

A CNN/ORC poll shows registered voters, who watched the first presidential debate, thought Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump. CNN's David Chalian reports.
Source: CNN

First Presidential Debate (24 Videos)

See More

Poll: Clinton wins first debate

A CNN/ORC poll shows registered voters, who watched the first presidential debate, thought Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump. CNN's David Chalian reports.
Source: CNN