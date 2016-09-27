Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

robby mook donald trump bill clinton comment reax newday_00010822
robby mook donald trump bill clinton comment reax newday_00010822

    JUST WATCHED

    Mook: Trump focusing on Bill Clinton as a diversion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mook: Trump focusing on Bill Clinton as a diversion

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook says Donald Trump's comments regarding Bill Clinton's past were an "obvious dodge" meant to divert attention from a poor debate performance.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Mook: Trump focusing on Bill Clinton as a diversion

New Day

Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook says Donald Trump's comments regarding Bill Clinton's past were an "obvious dodge" meant to divert attention from a poor debate performance.
Source: CNN