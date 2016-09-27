Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Mike Pence appears at odds with Trump on climate change

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mike Pence appears at odds with Trump on climate change

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence appears at odds with running mate Donald Trump on climate change, saying there is "no question" that human activity contributes to some degree.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Mike Pence appears at odds with Trump on climate change

New Day

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence appears at odds with running mate Donald Trump on climate change, saying there is "no question" that human activity contributes to some degree.
Source: CNN