Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump post debate interview bash taxes birther response_00000707
donald trump post debate interview bash taxes birther response_00000707

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump speaks out on taxes, birther movement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump speaks out on taxes, birther movement

Donald Trump talks to CNN's Dana Bash after the first presidential debate.
Source: CNN

First Presidential Debate (24 Videos)

See More

Trump speaks out on taxes, birther movement

Donald Trump talks to CNN's Dana Bash after the first presidential debate.
Source: CNN