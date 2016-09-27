Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: My mic was 'defective'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: My mic was 'defective'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump complained after the debate that his microphone was not working -- and he questioned whether that was on purpose.
Source: CNN

First Presidential Debate (24 Videos)

See More

Trump: My mic was 'defective'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump complained after the debate that his microphone was not working -- and he questioned whether that was on purpose.
Source: CNN