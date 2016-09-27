Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands at his podium during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands at his podium during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    5 times Trump was live fact-checked at the debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

5 times Trump was live fact-checked at the debate

In Monday's debate, Donald Trump was fact-checked in real time on topics from his tax returns to 'birtherism' to his support of the Iraq war.
Source: CNN

The great debates (16 Videos)

See More

5 times Trump was live fact-checked at the debate

In Monday's debate, Donald Trump was fact-checked in real time on topics from his tax returns to 'birtherism' to his support of the Iraq war.
Source: CNN