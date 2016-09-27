Breaking News

donald trump alicia machado 1997
donald trump alicia machado 1997 3_00004817

    In 1997, Trump discussed Alicia Machado's weight

In 1997, Donald Trump talked with reporters about Alicia Machado's weight -- as she sat next to him on a stationery bike.
Source: CNN

