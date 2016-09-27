Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shake hands after the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
HEMPSTEAD, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton shake hands after the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York. The first of four debates for the 2016 Election, three Presidential and one Vice Presidential, is moderated by NBC's Lester Holt. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump vs Hillary Clinton full Hofstra debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump vs Hillary Clinton full Hofstra debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton face-off at Hofstra University in the first presidential debate of 2016.
Source: CNN

First Presidential Debate (24 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump vs Hillary Clinton full Hofstra debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton face-off at Hofstra University in the first presidential debate of 2016.
Source: CNN