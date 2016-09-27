Breaking News

    Debate reality check: Does 'stop and frisk' stop crime?

Debate reality check: Does 'stop and frisk' stop crime?

Donald Trump's claim that "stop and frisk" lowers crime was challenged by Hillary Clinton. CNN's Tom Foreman fact checks the debate claim.
Source: CNN

